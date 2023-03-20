Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIS. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $51.64 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $49.14 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.81.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Stories

