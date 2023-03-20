Keith John Acquires 1,310,000 Shares of Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) Stock

Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC – Get Rating) insider Keith John bought 1,310,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$26,200.00 ($17,466.67).

On Friday, March 10th, Keith John acquired 125,000 shares of Pioneer Credit stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$2,500.00 ($1,666.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 686.40.

Pioneer Credit Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It acquires and services retail debt portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

