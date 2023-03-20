Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $6,522,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,742,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Kellogg Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,540. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.47. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Kellogg Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
Featured Stories
