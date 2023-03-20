Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, William Blair downgraded Kforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of KFRC stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 48,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,420. Kforce has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Kforce had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

In other Kforce news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,909.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,349,000 after buying an additional 120,321 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,416,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after buying an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kforce by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

