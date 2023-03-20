Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.64

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 9957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.60.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.