Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $5.06

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $4.90. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 316,783 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 21,740 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,268,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 55.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,905,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,300 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 52.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 792,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 274,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.