Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $5.06

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $4.90. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 316,783 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.