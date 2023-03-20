Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KRG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.53. 188,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,672. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -271.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,371.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

