Komodo Market Cap Hits $32.04 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $32.04 million and $291,416.41 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00123568 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00058133 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00036577 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001201 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

