Komodo Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $32.16 million and $518,494.76 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00124397 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00057793 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00036593 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001201 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

