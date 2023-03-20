Kujira (KUJI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $48.01 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Kujira has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $48.01 million and approximately $385,719.22 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kujira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.00355660 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,238.10 or 0.25854261 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.46928545 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $296,119.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kujira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kujira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.