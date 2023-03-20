Kujira (KUJI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $51.69 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $51.69 million and $322,531.11 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.48194704 USD and is down -5.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $218,687.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

