Kusama (KSM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $296.45 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $34.48 or 0.00122542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 2% against the dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $296.45 million and $25.78 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.



Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot’s wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.

By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

