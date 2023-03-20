L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

L.B. Foster Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FSTR traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,333. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.09 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

