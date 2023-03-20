LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $10.30 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after purchasing an additional 126,277 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,526,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9 %
GS opened at $306.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.54. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.
Featured Stories
