LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $12.86 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 2.1% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $215.48 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.54. The company has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

