LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $5.16 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 120.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $441,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $113.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $328.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.26.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $380.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Argus cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.96.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.