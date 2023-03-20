LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $105.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.65. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $253.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

