LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $726,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $77.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Recommended Stories

