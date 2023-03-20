LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $96.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.58. The company has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

