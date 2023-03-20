LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 1,143 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,359,000 after purchasing an additional 220,516 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS stock opened at $74.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.97. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

