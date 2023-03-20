LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday Stock Performance

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,377 shares of company stock worth $2,602,803. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday stock opened at $188.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.26. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $248.92.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.