LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 2,614 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $154.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

