LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $72.94 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.02.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

