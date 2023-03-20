Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.31. 27,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,553. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.20. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $214.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.64.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

