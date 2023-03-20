Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANCGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.31. 27,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,553. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.20. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $214.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.64.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

