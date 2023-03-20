Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.36. 67,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,181. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33. Lazard has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Lazard had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $731.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 63,239 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 335,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

