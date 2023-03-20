Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.6% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 43,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.5 %

ADP stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.31. The stock had a trading volume of 475,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,670. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.90 and a 200 day moving average of $237.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.