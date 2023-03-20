Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 150 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.6% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,450,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.41. 186,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.78 and its 200-day moving average is $238.77. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

