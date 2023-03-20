Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 454 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
SCHV stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.78. 105,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,498. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
