Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Lee Enterprises from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of LEE stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,188. The firm has a market cap of $80.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Lee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $29.04.

In other news, Director Steven C. Fletcher purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 5.0% in the second quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 6.3% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

