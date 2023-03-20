Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Legacy Housing stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.58. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $25.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,503,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,207,273.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,503,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,207,273.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $38,370.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024,758 shares in the company, valued at $60,797,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,400,986. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

