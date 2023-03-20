Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.
Legacy Housing Stock Performance
Legacy Housing stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.58. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $25.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,503,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,207,273.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,503,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,207,273.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $38,370.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024,758 shares in the company, valued at $60,797,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,400,986. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
