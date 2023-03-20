LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

LG Display Stock Performance

Shares of LG Display stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,601. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.44. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get LG Display alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 641.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter worth $508,942,400,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.