Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Shares of LI opened at $22.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.45. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $41.49.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Li Auto by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

