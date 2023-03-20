Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $22.59

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.59, but opened at $21.77. Li Auto shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 870,922 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective for the company. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Li Auto Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.23. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 32.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 137,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 33.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 30.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 586,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 136,456 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 103.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 540.4% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Further Reading

