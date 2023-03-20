Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ LILAK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.87. 220,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,667. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91.

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,204,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,456,000 after buying an additional 271,332 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 100.0% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 16.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 133,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 24.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,565,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 501,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,616,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

