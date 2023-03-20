Lichen China Limited’s (NASDAQ:LICN) Quiet Period To End on March 20th

Lichen China’s (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 20th. Lichen China had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 6th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Lichen China Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LICN opened at $2.14 on Monday. Lichen China has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

Lichen China Company Profile

Lichen China Limited focuses on providing financial and taxation solution services, education support services, and software and maintenance services under its Lichen brand. Lichen China Limited is based in JINJIANG, China.

