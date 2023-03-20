Lido DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.04 Billion (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00008516 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and $131.45 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,133,775 tokens. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.

Lido’s goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

Lido DAO Token Trading

