Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Lifetime Brands stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $125.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 604.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 311.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

