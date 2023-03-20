Liquity USD Market Cap Tops $263.22 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Liquity USD has a market cap of $263.22 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003646 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000293 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00350127 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,083.69 or 0.25448424 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 260,654,566 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.