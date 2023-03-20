Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 8.5% This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Lisk has a market cap of $155.41 million and $3.90 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00004003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000240 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005140 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001098 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,638,715 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

