Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $718.89 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 779,124,856 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
