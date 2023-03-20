Litecoin (LTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $563.12 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $80.90 or 0.00287488 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.87 billion and approximately $563.12 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00011915 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000710 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008796 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00015746 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,495,277 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

