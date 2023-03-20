Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.06%.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,114,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 54,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

