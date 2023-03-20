Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LYG. Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 58 ($0.71) in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,433,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,861,413. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.64.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.076 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 497,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.