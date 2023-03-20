Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $9.57 on Thursday, reaching $475.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,539. The firm has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $467.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.35. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

