Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Reduced by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

LOW stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.95. The company had a trading volume of 806,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,854. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The company has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.