LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.88.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $195.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $165.47 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.52%.

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

