Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down to $7.69

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.69, but opened at $7.46. Lucid Group shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 4,384,518 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on LCID. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Lucid Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

