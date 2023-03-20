Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Lufax alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lufax by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Stock Up 3.8 %

Lufax Cuts Dividend

NYSE:LU opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lufax has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.