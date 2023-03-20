Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,695 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after buying an additional 44,169 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

NYSE LUMN traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,131,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,172,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

