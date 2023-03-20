M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 128,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,836. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at $962,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 303,943 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.